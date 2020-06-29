'Tradition has not worked for us': See Maxine Waters ask BLM activists to keep up the pressure

Longtime Civil Rights leader and pioneer Rep. Maxine Waters joins The Beat with Ari Melber to discuss the court appearance of the officers involved in the killing of George Floyd, and the latest developments in the historic case. In this exchange with MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, the two discuss the limitations of relying on “tradition” to move legislation. Waters argues “The only way” to hold our officials “accountable” is “with the protests of people taking to the streets in the ways we have witnessed.”