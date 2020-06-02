'They will be charged': Floyd's family lawyer expects other officers involved in death to be charged

'They will be charged': Floyd's family lawyer expects other officers involved in death to be charged04:39
Benjamin Crump, lawyer for the family of George Floyd tells NBC News “families are hearing from the authorities” that the officers involved “will be charged.” Reverend Al Sharpton, who has been advocating for justice on behalf of the Floyd family, and as a civil rights leader, tells Ari Melber he has been in contact with Crump and confirms “the family has been told that these three officers will be charged.”