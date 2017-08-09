The Beat With Ari Melber 08/09/17

Fmr. US Atty: FBI’s Manafort Raid About ‘Sending a Message’

Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman and former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman dissect the FBI’s raid of Paul Manafort’s home. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

FBI searched Paul Manafort's home
After son's death, Nashville Mayor talks opioid crisis
2 hours 53 min ago
Trump fires back at McConnell's 'excessive expectation' remark
5 hours 55 min ago
MaddowBlog: Republican makes provocative comments about McCain's brain cancer
6 hours 13 min ago
The deadly drug Fentanyl is just a click away
8 hours 49 min ago
Maddow: Trump bellicosity a frightening new variable
Expert: Two insecure, inexperienced, impulsive leaders in control of destructive force
Four star general: Trump's NK threat was 'a real blunder'
Trump losing support from GOP base: poll
Fmr. Defense Secretary: North Korea is 'not suicidal'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL