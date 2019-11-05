House to release more transcripts of key figures in Trump Ukraine story

House to release more transcripts of key figures in Trump Ukraine story07:15
While the administration is having more success in cutting off the flow of new witnesses, House Democrats are shifting gears and releasing the transcripts of previous witness testimonies instead. Stephanie Ruhle is joined by former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg, Washington Post National Political Reporter Robert Costa, and former CIA Acting Director John McLaughlin to discuss what lawmakers are hoping to find out from these transcripts.