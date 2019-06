Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Ted Cruz have criticized President Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on Mexico. But why is one of his biggest supporters, Senator Lindsey Graham, teaming up with a Democrat to stop an try and block a planned sale of arms and technology to Saudi Arabia? PBS Newshour White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and MSNBC Contributor George Will join Stephanie Ruhle to break down what we know.