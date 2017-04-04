MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 04/04/17

First intel meeting after calls for Nunes' recusal was 'surreal'

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., a member of the House Intelligence Committee, says the first committee meeting after Rep. Adam Schiff’s call for Chairman Devin Nunes to recuse himself was “surreal." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Breaking down reports of 'unmasking': What it means
5 hours 46 min ago
Maddow: Trump puts the NSC to personal political use
14 hours 13 min ago
O'Reilly loses big advertiser after reports of harassment
12 hours 59 min ago
Elijah Cummings remains 'very skeptical' of Trump
4 hours 27 min ago
Where is Trump's paycheck going?
14 hours 16 min ago
Lawrence: Trump tweets can't stop Russia stories
Former Trump adviser was duped by Russian spies
Why Jared Kushner might succeed in the Arab world
Decoding the 'nuclear option'
Matthews: This presidency resembles nothing before it

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL