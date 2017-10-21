The Rachel Maddow Show 10/21/17

Weak response leaves Puerto Rico backsliding one month post-storm

Rachel Maddow reports on the updated death toll, the rate of infection, and the reverse in progress restoring electricity to Puerto Rico as the inadequate response to Hurricane Maria is turning a natural disaster into a public health catastrophe.

Senate GOP passes budget, but how far is tax reform?

