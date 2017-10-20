The Rachel Maddow Show 10/20/17

US refugee office denying girl access to abortion

Rachel Maddow reports on an anti-abortion extremist appointed by Donald Trump to lead the Office of Refugee Resettlement trying to force a teenage girl refugee to give birth by denying her access to medical care, including abortion services. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Senate GOP passes budget, but how far is tax reform?

