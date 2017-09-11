The Rachel Maddow Show 09/11/17

Trump White House aides lawyer-up in face of Robert Mueller query

Rachel Maddow looks at current and former Donald Trump White House staffers who have hired lawyers as Special Counsel Robert Mueller has turned his attention their way, and considers what can be gleaned about the Trump Russia investigation from recent developments. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Devastation across Caribbean in wake of Hurricane Irma
2 hours 47 min ago
Lawrence: Trump still hasn't apologized to 9/11 families
37 min 20 sec ago
Bannon: Firing Comey was the biggest mistake
4 hours 54 min ago
Undocumented workers will help rebuild after hurricanes
3 hours 20 min ago
Florida Republican laughs at EPA chief on climate change
3 hours 30 min ago
Trump, FLOTUS lead moment of silence on 9/11 anniversary
15 hours 8 min ago
Top White House aides get lawyers for Russia probe
In new attack, WH says Comey gave 'false testimony'
Fmr. Sputnik employee: FBI asked if I got orders from Moscow
GOP Rep. on not running for re-election: It's getting harder to do the basics

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL