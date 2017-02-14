The Rachel Maddow Show 02/14/17

Trump ties, GOP party loyalty confound Trump Russia investigation

Rachel Maddow runs through a litany of questions that remain unanswered in the wake of Donald Trump NSA Mike Flynn's resignation and notes the conflicts of interest and partisan obstacles to having those questions answered by a government investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

