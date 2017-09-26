The Rachel Maddow Show 09/26/17

Trump staff, lawyers in tow, to face Mueller in Russia scandal

Rachel Maddow reports on expectations that special counsel Robert Mueller will interview White House staff this week in the Trump Russia scandal, and notes how crowded the timeline since 2016 has become with known events. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

