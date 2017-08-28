The Rachel Maddow Show 08/28/17

Trump exposed to new obstruction charge over Arpaio queries

Rachel Maddow looks at legal opinions on whether Donald Trump's inquiries into dropping the case against Joe Arpaio would constitute yet another act of obstruction of justice for which Trump might be legally exposed. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

