The Rachel Maddow Show 05/05/17

Trump camp warned Flynn about Russia contacts, Obama team wary

Rachel Maddow relays late news reports that the Trump transition team warned Mike Flynn about his contacts with Russians, and the Obama team was so wary of the Trump camp's Russia ties that according to NBC News they gave only hours notice before retaliating for the hacks of the 2016 election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

