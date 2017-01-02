The Rachel Maddow Show 01/02/17

Trump business entanglements survive Indonesian mining scandal

Rachel Maddow follows the interwined threads of an Indonesian corruption scandal, an American mining company, and the business conflicts of Donald Trump and a new member of his administration, Carl Icahn. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway: Trump will 'take action' against North Korea
4 hours 47 min ago
What exactly does Putin want from Trump?
4 hours 31 min ago
Trump sells access on NYE at $500 per ticket
3 hours 51 min ago
Dem Rep: Trump's claim he has more info is 'baffling'
14 hours 59 min ago
Why is Trump so pro-Russia?
4 hours 6 min ago
Who will hold Trump accountable for conflicts of interest?
Dems will "educate the president through the public"
French workers win right to 'disconnect' from email
How Democrats will challenge cabinet picks
The roadblocks Obama has set up for Trump's admin

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL