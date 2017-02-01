The Rachel Maddow Show 02/01/17

Senator Booker: What's happening with Trump is worthy of outrage

Senator Cory Booker talks with Rachel Maddow about Democratic opposition to Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, the concerns of his constituents about Trump, and the need to stay focused and resist fatigue in challenging Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

