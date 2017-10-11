The Rachel Maddow Show 10/11/17

Secretary Zinke having awesome time with taxpayer money

Rachel Maddow reports on the adventures and activities Donald Trump's Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is having while engaging in political activities using taxpayer money. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

New Trump cabinet official under fire for spending
6 hours 10 min ago
Trump says, 'I hate everyone in the White House': Vanity Fair
5 hours 14 min ago
Roy Moore made $1M from his tax-exempt public charity
3 hours 35 min ago
Maddow: Bad leadership turned Puerto Rico crisis into catastrophe
3 hours 30 min ago
Melber calls out Zuckerberg for 'virtual' Puerto Rico trip
5 hours 38 min ago
Vanity Fair: Bannon says Trump has 30% chance of serving full term
Matthews: Trump needs to stay out of stupid wars
Trump asked for a tenfold increase in nuclear arsenal
Is Silicon Valley prepared for Russian interference in 2018?
Rep to GOP incumbents: Keep your promises

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL