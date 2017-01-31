The Rachel Maddow Show 01/31/17

SCOTUS confirmations increasingly contentious

Rachel Maddow reviews the history of nominees to the Supreme Court and their confirmation by the Senate, noting that the process became significantly more contentious after the 2000 election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Neil Gorsuch chosen as Trump's nomination for SCOTUS
4 hours 20 min ago
Will the 'rule of law' survive under Trump?
3 hours 54 min ago
Sen. Stabenow on Mnuchin, Price: 'The truth matters'
4 hours 7 min ago
Albright on Trump: This is not a reality show
12 hours 14 min ago
Sen. Blumenthal questions 'grit' of Jeff Sessions
9 hours 35 min ago
How would Dems block President Trump’s Supreme Court pick?
Joe: Using the word 'betrayed' is frightening
How do Trump's actions compare to Nixon's?
Yates testified on saying no to unlawful pres. order
Maddow: Destabilizing chaos a Trump hallmark

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL