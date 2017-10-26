The Rachel Maddow Show 10/26/17

Refugee office pressing anti-abortion agenda on minors in custody

Brigitte Amiri, attorney for a girl who fought the Office of Refugee Resettlement to exercise her right to an abortion, and won, talks with Rachel Maddow about how the office under Scott Lloyd is actively trying to deprive vulnerable girls of their reproductive rights. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

