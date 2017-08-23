The Rachel Maddow Show 08/23/17

New Trump dossier documents likely to advance Russia probe

Malcolm Nance, veteran of the U.S. intelligence community, talks with Rachel Maddow about the nature of the intelligence in the Trump dossier and what investigators are likely to learn from 40,000 pages of documents related to the dossier now turned ov ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump dossier testimony from Sen. Judiciary could be published
3 hours 42 min ago
Lawrence: Trump's most important lie is about himself
2 hours 41 min ago
Memo outlines Trump ban on transgender people in the US military
3 hours 4 min ago
After 'unhinged' rally, worry about Trump having nuclear codes
2 hours 9 min ago
Trump flip-flops to ask taxpayers, not Mexico, to fund the wall
2 hours 38 sec ago
Politico: Trump clashed with GOP over Russia sanctions
Fall is coming: Will the government shut down?
'Back up, you creep': First look at Clinton's new book
Matthews: Trump is holding the gov't hostage for his wall
Janet Napolitano: Arpaio pardon would be a 'dis' to AZ

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL