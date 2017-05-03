The Rachel Maddow Show 05/03/17

New GOP defense tactic targets Trump Russia dossier

Rachel Maddow points out how the Republican Party has switched to full push-back mode on the Trump Russia dossier and the overall investigation into ties between the Donald Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

House Republicans to vote on health care Thursday
Jared Kushner courts scandal with sketchy business backers
1 hour 48 min ago
Booker: GOP health care bill a 'death knell'
3 hours 27 min ago
Bill de Blasio: 1M in NYC could lose insurance under GOP health care plan
3 hours 6 min ago
Spicer tries to sell border fence as wall
2 hours 57 min ago
Trump boasts... and Washington shrugs
Matthews: Jimmy Kimmel deserves the chance to speak
Grassley: Susan Rice’s excuse for not testifying is ‘wrong’
The danger in Comey’s definition of journalism
Why we’re still fixated on Decision 2016

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL