The Rachel Maddow Show 10/13/17

Mysterious noise plaguing US diplomats in Cuba caught on tape

Rachel Maddow shares an audio recording published by the Associated Press of the mystery noise people working for the U.S. embassy in Cuba say they heard that is believed to have left some with damaged hearing and other ailments. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

