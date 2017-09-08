The Rachel Maddow Show 09/08/17

Mueller turns attention to White House staff

Rachel Maddow relays reports that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is looking to interview current and former White House aides, and considers what the subject of those interviews might be based on who we know he wants to talk to.

Trump signs disaster aid, and his deal with Dems, into law

