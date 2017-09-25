The Rachel Maddow Show 09/25/17

Little Rock Nine helped by President Eisenhower

Rachel Maddow points out the 60th anniversary of the Little Rock Nine and President Eisenhower sending members of the 101st Airborne Division to ensure that desegregating students were able to get into the school. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Secret Paul Manafort memo to Trump revealed
3 hours 6 min ago
Swalwell: House committee might need to subpoena Stone
1 hour 3 min ago
Mueller will interview WH staffers as early as this week
4 hours 58 min ago
At least 6 White House advisors used private emails
1 hour 8 min ago
Matthews: Trump can’t silence freedom of speech
1 hour 36 min ago
Lester Holt: Puerto Rico is the equivalent to a war zone
Roger Stone: I'm aware of no evidence of Russia collusion
Lawrence: Trump distracting you with NFL controversy
Steve Schmidt: Trump is 'hijacking' American values
Clinton: Trump attacks black athletes but not neo-Nazis

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL