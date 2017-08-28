The Rachel Maddow Show 08/28/17

Hatch would vote yes on release of dossier testimony transcript

Rachel Maddow reports breaking news that Senator Orrin Hatch has told TRMS that he would vote in favor of releasing the transcript of the Senate Judiciary Committee testimony of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson on the Trump dossier. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mueller asking if Trump tried to hide purpose of 2016 meeting
3 hours 40 min ago
Collusion or corruption? Debate over new Trump Tower Moscow emails
4 hours 23 min ago
DNC Chair: Arpaio was even worse than you think
2 hours 7 min ago
Trump stands by Joe Arpaio pardon
5 hours 35 min ago
Why Houston wasn't ready for a big hurricane like Harvey
2 hours 17 min ago
Exclusive: WH staff warned not to admit Gorka
More administration officials breaking with Trump
Texas Rep. on Harvey: Unlike anything I've ever seen
Cruz explains Harvey aid request despite Sandy 'no' vote
Harvey brings catastrophic flooding to Houston area

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL