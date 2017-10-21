The Rachel Maddow Show 10/21/17

Greater need but less help for Puerto Rico

Rachel Maddow compares the amount of help the Houston area received after Hurricane Harvey and the progress made in recovering from that storm to the comparatively meager response Puerto Rico and the corresponding slow progress there.

Senate GOP passes budget, but how far is tax reform?

