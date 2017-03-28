The Rachel Maddow Show 03/28/17

Fired US attorney at nexus of multiple Trump scandals

Rachel Maddow reports on the number of investigations tied to Donald Trump that were being conducted through the office of Preet Bharara before the Trump administration fired him as U.S. attorney. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

