FBI won't be intimidated by Trump firing of Comey: expert

Tim Weiner, author of "Enemies: A History of the FBI," talks with Rachel Maddow about the mood at the FBI in the wake of the firing of James Comey, and remarks on the determination and professionalism of the agents conducting the Trump-Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Senate Intel Comm. subpoenas Flynn in Russia probe
Chris Matthews: The cover-up continues
3 hours 57 min ago
Is Comey's firing a constitutional crisis?
3 hours 1 min ago
Tom Brokaw: 'This is not Saturday night massacre'
6 hours 46 min ago
Reporter arrested for asking Tom Price a question
3 hours 6 min ago
Maddow: Fire investigators? History shows consequences
How can trust be restored at the FBI?
Putin, the 'pop-up pundit'
Democrats ignited after Comey firing
Waters: If Clinton were president, I’d recommend she fire Comey

