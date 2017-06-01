The Rachel Maddow Show 06/01/17

Farage a 'person of interest' in Trump-Russia probe: report

Ari Melber relays news from The Guardian newspaper that British politician and Donald Trump associate Nigel Farage is a "person of interest" in the FBI's investigation of the Donald Trump campaign's ties to Russian election interference. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump pulls U.S. out of Paris Climate Accord
4 hours 37 min ago
Matthews: Trump decries science for votes
4 hours 59 min ago
Pittsburgh Mayor Peduto: We'll follow Paris Agreement
5 hours 35 min ago
Is Trump's mission to undo Obama's legacy?
7 hours 56 min ago
Report: From start, Trump pushed to lift Russia sanctions
4 hours 22 min ago
Kerry: Leaving Paris Accord 'shameful' moment for U.S.
Rumsfeld: Putin shouldn’t be encouraged to ‘make mischief’
GOP Sen. on climate deal: We don't want nations 'lecturing' us
Bill Nye: You can't build a wall around carbon emissions
Biden Ex-Chief of Staff: ‘He might well run for president'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL