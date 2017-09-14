The Rachel Maddow Show 09/14/17

Clinton: Trump and some staff a clear and present danger to US

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with Rachel Maddow about Donald Trump's behavior in office and the hope that more mature members of the White House staff can contain and restrain him from doing any serious harm to the United States. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

