MTP Daily 04/03/17

Senate Dems Reach Enough Votes to Filibuster Gorsuch

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) joins us to discuss the confirmation of Supreme Court Nominee, Neil Gorsuch, and what the Democrats have to gain if they use the filibuster. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Democrats have votes to block SCOTUS nomination
Potential conflicts of interest for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
3 hours 56 min ago
Scarborough: He's president and all he does is watch TV
11 hours 39 min ago
Dems eye GA special election as referendum on Trump admin
4 hours 59 min ago
Why the National Enquirer went after Michael Flynn
10 hours 15 min ago
GOP Oversight chair says Flynn shouldn't get immunity
Morning Joe: Jared Kushner is defacto secretary of state
Trump says US can 'solve' North Korea without China
Trump continues surveillance claims on Twitter
North Korean defector says Kim would use nukes against US

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL