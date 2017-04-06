MTP Daily 04/06/17

McCain: U.S. Should Hold Putin Responsible for Syria

Full Interview: Senator John McCain joins MTP Daily to discuss the crisis in Syria and the Senate going "nuclear" over Trump's SCOTUS nominee. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Pres. Trump to be briefed on military operations for Syria
McCain: Trump 'clearly being tested' by Putin in Syria
2 hours 8 min ago
Jared Kushner: Trump's new Mr. Fix-It
2 hours 44 min ago
What's the political impact of the nuclear option?
2 hours 29 min ago
Joe: What the WH did is worse than firing Bannon
13 hours 45 min ago
Why won't Trump play golf with the Chinese leader?
Republicans use 'nuclear option' to clear the way for Gorsuch
Rep on China talks: Want POTUS 'to not embarrass us'
MaddowBlog: Facing ethics probe, Nunes steps down from Russia investigation
O'Reilly accuser describes alleged sexual harrasment

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL