MTP Daily 06/29/17

Collins: ‘Disappointed and Dismayed’ by Trump Tweet

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) joins MTP Daily to discuss health care and the president's recent tweets. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump aims Twitter attack on Morning Joe hosts

© NBC UNIVERSAL