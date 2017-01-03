MSNBC Live 01/03/17

SpaceX to resume launches as early as January 8

SpaceX rockets were grounded for four months pending an investigation into a September launch pad explosion. The Verge’s Loren Grush reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

After backlash, House GOP won't gut ethics office
3 hours 4 min ago
MaddowBlog: House GOP reverse course following ethics fiasco
Ford CEO gives 'vote of confidence' to Trump
21 min 49 sec ago
Trump reacts to House's decision to ax ethics office
4 hours 13 min ago
What Obama has accomplished in the White House
8 hours 34 min ago
Ford announces Detroit plant expansion after Trump tweet
Did House GOP miss the mark on ethics vote?
Kristof: GOP must replace Obamacare if they repeal
MaddowBlog: Trump is fine with judging a book by its cover
Did Donald Trump commit treason?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL