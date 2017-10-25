MSNBC Live 10/25/17

Republican voters discuss Bannon's 'war on 'establishment'.

NBC's Chris Jansing leads a panel of Republican voters in a discussion about Steve Bannon, President Trump and the future of the GOP. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

