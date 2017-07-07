MSNBC Live with Thomas Roberts 07/07/17

NBC's Kier Simmons Takes Police Water Cannon Fire at G-20 Protest

NBC's Kier Simmons is caught between G-20 protesters and police water cannon fire as he covers the clashes in Hamburg, Germany. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump met Putin, but what happened at the meeting?
2 hours 4 min ago
John Podesta: The President is unhinged
1 hour 45 min ago
Matthews on Trump, Putin: These two superpower egos were testing each other
1 hour 6 min ago
Tillerson: Trump pressed Putin on election hacking during G-20 meeting
7 hours 19 min ago
Tillerson will be Trump's only chaperone at Putin meeting
23 hours 39 min ago
Hands off? Pence ignores NASA 'do not touch' sign
McConnell admits GOP health bill might not get to 50 votes
22 hours 14 min ago
Melania Trump trapped in residence amid G-20 protests
Maddow to news outlets: Heads up for hoaxes
Bush attny: Ethics watchdog deserves 'hazard pay' after Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL