MSNBC Live 06/12/17

Names of Pulse Nightclub Victims Read Aloud On Anniversary of...

The victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting have their names read aloud to preserve our memory of them. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

AG Jeff Sessions agrees to testify in public
Morning Joe: Trump supporters divided on his approach
8 hours 6 min ago
Remembering the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting
40 min 45 sec ago
Trump's businesses may lead to his undoing: Report
6 hours 41 min ago
Matthews: I think we're at a point lower than we imagined
2 days 18 hours ago
MaddowBlog: A 'track record for lying" could pose challenge for Trump
Rep. Ted Lieu: Sessions should resign
Will Russia hack U.S. elections again?
Tracking President Trump's visits to Trump properties
Who decides the cost of prescription drugs?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL