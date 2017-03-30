MSNBC Live 03/30/17

Locked Up Abroad: Thai Prison Hell

Martin Garnett is a successful car salesman but he is impatient to get ahead. Eager to make money quick, he agrees to smuggle drugs out of Thailand. It seems like a simple plan, but the consequences change his life forever. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

No question Russia tried to influence '16: Senate intel leader
6 hours 24 min ago
Freedom Caucus member responds to Trump's tweet
4 hours 49 min ago
Trump down to his core with 35 percent support
8 hours 4 min ago
Could Nunes be subject to investigation?
15 hours 49 min ago
MaddowBlog: Ryan accidentally tells the truth, rejects bipartisanship
4 hours 10 min ago
Why the Senate Russia Probe is trouble for Trump
Schiff presses for public hearing for Yates
McFaul: US not prepared for Russian interference in '18
Report: Comey wanted to reveal Russian tampering
The campaign to buy lawmakers' browsing history

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL