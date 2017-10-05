MSNBC Live 10/05/17

Gun Owners Discuss Massacre at Las Vegas Area Gun Range

MSNBC's Ali Velshi talks to gun owners at a Las Vegas area gun range. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ryan: Bump Stocks 'Something We Need to Look Into'
2 hours 25 min ago
How Ivanka and Don Jr. avoided criminal indictment
4 hours 48 min ago
Facebook under fire for promoting fake news after Las Vegas
17 hours 36 min ago
Trump making it 'impossible' for Tillerson to succeed
18 hours 52 min ago
Lawrence: No one defended Trump after 'moron' comment
14 hours 25 min ago
Issue of collusion still open as intelligence grows on Russia
Trump's Puerto Rico visit leaves behind questions
Rexit? Rift between Trump, Tillerson deepens
Matthews: Tillerson didn’t deny calling Trump a moron
John Lewis on gun control: We must organize

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL