MSNBC Live 11/07/17

Democrat Ralph Northam projected the winner in Virginia Gov. Race

NBC News projects that Democrat Ralph Northam will be Virginia's next governor. NBC News' Steve Kornacki explains Northam's strength in northern Virginia played a key role in his win over Republican Ed Gillespie. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ralph Northam wins Virginia governor race, NBC projects
29 min 39 sec ago
ELECTION NIGHT LIVE: Follow our blog for latest results
Chris Christie confronted on election day in New Jersey
44 min 6 sec ago
Obamacare signups surge despite Trump claims it’s ‘dead'
41 min 31 sec ago
Page deposition shows Russia ties to Trump camp
1 hour 24 min ago
Trump officials' claims about Carter Page not holding up
Why is the CIA director meeting with a 'fringe theorist'?
Northam: We've hit back at Gillespie
New revelations show deeper Russia ties to Trump circle
Russia shown to be early investor in Twitter, Facebook

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL