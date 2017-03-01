MSNBC Live 03/01/17

Trump's speech to Congress 'fiscally irresponsible'?

David Stockman, former director of the Office of Management and Budget under Ronald Reagan, discusses why Donald Trump's tax cuts aren't feasible. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mika to VP Pence: Is the war on the media over?
11 hours 19 min ago
Why Trump's speech to Congress was 'fiscally irresponsible'
2 hours 22 min ago
Goodwin: Trump should use a fake Twitter account when angry
5 hours 22 min ago
Maher: Disconnect between Trump's rhetoric and reality
17 hours 54 min ago
Fmr. Defense Secy says Russia probe must be credible
5 hours 37 min ago
DREAMer says after Trump's speech 'the fear is still there'
Why VP Pence says 'it was a great night for America'
Schumer: We'll see no plan on immigration, mark my words
Michael Moore on why 'we are living in added chapter of '1984''
McCaskill: I hope last night was a new beginning

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL