07/11/17

Trump Jr. on Promised Clinton Dirt: 'I love It'

NBC's Ken Dilanian outlines the recent events involving Donald Trump Jr.'s emails with a "Russian Government" lawyer. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Senators Express Concern Over Trump Jr., Russian Lawyer Meeting
1 hour 46 min ago
Morning Joe: 'This has a different feel for some Republicans'
6 hours 44 min ago
Trump adviser calls Trump Jr. controversy: 'massive nothing burger'
3 hours 34 min ago
Trump Jr. meeting raises question: Is collusion even a crime?
Schiff: Don Jr.'s tweets 'don't inspire a lot of confidence'
4 hours 32 min ago
Lawyers: Trump had no knowledge of son's meeting
Maddow: Trump collusion questions are getting more specific
Schiff: Trump Jr. meeting key in 2016 hacking timeline
NYT: E-mail told Trump Jr. of Russian gov't. campaign help
Bush ethics lawyer on Trump Jr.: This may be treasonous

