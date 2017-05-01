MSNBC Live 05/01/17

Thousands Gather For May Day Protests in New York and Los Angeles

NBC's Ron Allen and Steve Patterson report from New York City and Los Angeles on the May Day protests. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

MaddowBlog: Trump flubs own history test on Andrew Jackson and the Civil War
3 hours 54 min ago
GOP Rep on health care bill: I think the votes are there
7 hours 37 min ago
President Trump calls Kim Jong-un a "smart cookie"
10 hours 44 min ago
Cruz: Take 'El Chapo' money to fund border wall
22 hours 2 min ago
Do Obama's speaking fees come at cost for democrats?
8 hours 22 min ago
MaddowBlog: Asked about health care, Trump trips
Controversial Trump aide may leave White House
Rep. Schiff: "Day 101 looks a lot like Day 1"
Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump is a "pathological liar"
Holder: Trump admin pulling back on right to vote

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL