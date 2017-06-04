PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 06/04/17

The Push for Impeachment

Join Rev. Al Sharpton as he talks to Rep. Al Green (D-TX) and Yamiche Alcindor as they discuss the possibility of impeaching President Trump and the marches for truth. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

