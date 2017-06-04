PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 06/04/17

State of Climate Emergency

Rev. Al sits down with Former Senior EPA Official Mustafa Ali and the Director of the Environmental Program at the NAACP Jacqui Patterson to discuss the tragic news of Trump’s Paris Accords decision. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

