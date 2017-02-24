For the Record with Greta 02/24/17

Sherman Blasts White House-FBI Contact On Russia

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) weighs in on House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi calling for a Department of Justice investigation into Reince Priebus’ contact with the FBI. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Media outlets blocked from White House press gaggle
3 hours 41 min ago
Gov. Malloy: Transgender rollback 'morally repugnant'
5 hours 2 min ago
Martin O'Malley: The Trump administration is 'malicious'
6 hours 10 min ago
Will Trump turn back the clock on pot laws?
3 hours 57 min ago
Boehner: Repeal and replace 'not what's going to happen'
7 hours 7 min ago
Pro-life activists look to Trump for healthcare revamp
'Shouldn't be happening': WH, Russia, and the FBI
Trump's mental health: 'The elephant in the room'
Muslim adviser quits after 8 days of Trump admin.
VP Pence: Town halls won't stop Obamacare repeal

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL