Andrea Mitchell Reports 03/28/17

Sen. Markey: Trump's EPA executive order a 'declaration of war'

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.,, Environment and Public Works Committee member, comments on President Trump's executive order rolling back EPA regulations.

Dem Schiff tells Chairman Nunes to recuse himself

