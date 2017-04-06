MSNBC Live 04/06/17

Russia expert says no GOPers listened during House Intel briefing

Naveed Jamali, a Russian intelligence expert who met with the House Intel Committee Wednesday, says Republicans were not listening during his briefing, though it wasn’t clear if it was related to Chairman Devin Nunes’ impending departure from the investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Republicans use 'nuclear option' to clear the way for Gorsuch
Joe: What the White House did is worse than firing Bannon
8 hours 48 min ago
Rep on China talks: Want POTUS 'to not embarrass us'
3 hours 34 min ago
MaddowBlog: Facing ethics probe, Nunes steps down from Russia investigation
4 hours 30 min ago
O'Reilly accuser describes alleged sexual harrasment
16 hours 48 sec ago
Report: Bannon threatened to quit after boot from NSC
Maddow: 'Careening incompetence' of Trump admin risks crisis
'Enemy' is not a bad word to Trump: Newsmax CEO
Mika: Trump shouldn't have discussed O'Reilly
Senators demand answers on new EPA policy

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL