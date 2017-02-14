MSNBC Live 02/14/17

Rick Tyler: White House in a 'crisis of incompetence'

Political analyst Rick Tyler and former Rep. Harold Ford Jr. react to the comment from the White House that Michael Flynn's resignation was due to an "erosion of trust." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WH: Trump informed weeks ago about Flynn misleading VP
2 hours 8 min ago
McCain: Answers needed on Trump's ties to Russia
3 hours 57 min ago
GOP rep. on Flynn: Cover-up is worse than the crime
3 hours 32 min ago
Joe: This is a White House in chaos, and a storm is coming
8 hours 26 min ago
The timeline leading up to Flynn's resignation
3 hours 20 min ago
VP Pence was a driver of Flynn's exit
Maddow: Scandal doesn't end with Flynn leaving
15 hours 55 min ago
Why activists are feeling 'hopeful' right now
Dem Rep. Flynn resignation is 'canary in the coal mine'
Analyst: 'The markets are operating in a parallel universe'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL