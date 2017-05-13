MSNBC Live 05/13/17

Rep. Jeffries: Trump "close to interfering" in criminal inquiry

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, warns of stern consequences should new evidence implicate President Trump in wrongdoing related to his firing of former FBI Director James Comey. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Financial crimes unit to help Trump-Russia investigation
14 hours 56 min ago
Fmr. special agent: FBI on an island in Trump admin.
2 hours 48 min ago
Rep. Jeffries: Trump 'close to interfering' in criminal inquiry
3 hours 21 min ago
Warren on Trump, Republicans: I wish they would do their jobs
18 hours 31 min ago
Tur: Trump admin's message can mutate daily
16 hours 15 min ago
U.S. attorney scores settlement in Russia case
Sessions orders toughest prosecution for drug offenses
Trump: Go back to ‘goddamned steam’
Blumenthal: I still have confidence in the FBI
Pete Williams: Comey would be delighted if tapes came out

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL