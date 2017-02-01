For the Record with Greta 02/01/17

Massachusetts Fights Trump Executive Order on Immigration

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey tells Greta Van Susteren about her state’s legal battle against President Trump over his “devastating” travel ban. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

